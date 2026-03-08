High-scoring final on the cards? Ahmedabad pitch expected to favour batters

Pat Cummins clicking images of the wicket had gone viral on social media a day ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

Mitch Santner didn't resort to any such theatrics at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday afternoon as New Zealand batters focused on an intense nets session.

As it turned out, the Australians made the most of a dry and slow-paced black-soil pitch where batting became easy in the second session and Cummins' men chased down a below-par 240.

Not willing to take any risks, the curator decided well in advance that they would have a mixed soil — black and red — surface this time. It was done in consultation with the International Cricket Council's head curator Toby Lumsden.

Those in the know told The Telegraph that this particular wicket has a higher percentage of red soil and will ensure good bounce with minimal turn on offer. The batters will have a field day, which means another tall-scoring match can be expected on Sunday.

Only one game has been played on this particular wicket — Canada vs South Africa on February 9, with Aiden Markram's team winning the contest by 53 runs after scoring 213. India had played their Super Eight opener on a black-soil pitch and suffered a 76-run loss as South Africa successfully defended 187.

The decision to have a mixed-soil surface was taken with the aim to have a sporting wicket for the final without allowing either team any advantage.

New Zealand captain Santner and head coach Rob Walter swooped on the pitch once the covers came off after 4 pm. The intense heat during the day could lead to cracks on the wicket and that was the reason behind keeping it under wraps.

"I haven't had a look at the wicket yet, it's still under covers, but one can only assume it's going to be pretty flat and high scoring," said Santner at the news conference.

Surya too brushed aside the topic, saying they were ready to play on any surface.

"It looks like a fresh wicket, that’s what I have heard. But we are actually equipped for both," Surya said. "We have also chased against the West Indies and batted first at the Wankhede. So whatever happens, we have no problem... you have to make one run more than the opponent, or stop them one run short of what we have made. Whatever happens, we are comfortable."

The Indians don't want a repeat of the 2023 episode and the mixed-soil pitch should serve their purpose.