MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 12 February 2025

Table tennis player Manika Batra's father passes away due to cardiac arrest

Manika's father passed away in New Delhi on Tuesday and his cremation was performed on the same day at Inderpuri

PTI Published 12.02.25, 03:08 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Commonwealth Games gold medallist table tennis player Manika Batra's father Girish has died due to cardiac arrest.

Manika's father passed away here on Tuesday and his cremation was performed on the same day at Inderpuri.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prayer ceremony for the departed soul will be held on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Manika is India's top women's singles player. She won a gold medal each in the women's singles and women's team event in the 2018 Commonwealth Games. She also won a women's doubles silver and mixed doubles bronze in the same CWG.

In the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, she won a mixed doubles bronze medal.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Manika Batra
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh: UN report calls out ‘serious revenge violence’ targeting minorities

‘People were shot at point-blank range’: OHCHR accuses Hasina regime for 1,400 deaths during students’ protests
Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor speaks during a ceremony to celebrate the birth anniversary of former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur, in Patna, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

All I earned, I owe to my intellect. My earnings ensure money not a problem for youth of Bihar

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT