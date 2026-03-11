Team India bags Rs 25 crore prize money following T20 World Cup triumph

Champions India received Rs 2,639,423 (approx Rs 25 crore), the biggest share from the prize money pool after winning the men's T20 World Cup at home, as the ICC on Wednesday announced the distribution of a record USD 11.25 million players' prize fund following the tournament's conclusion.

India beat New Zealand by a comprehensive 96-run margin to lift their second successive trophy.

The total purse reflects the significant increase in ICC tournament prize money introduced in 2024, aimed at boosting financial rewards for players and supporting the global growth of cricket.

Runners-up New Zealand national cricket team earned USD 1,422,692 (Rs 13 crore approx), while semi-finalists South Africa and England received INR 9.24 crore and USD 8.96 crore respectively.

Among other top finishers, West Indies cricket team were awarded USD 538,269, while Pakistan team which played all its matches in Sri Lanka received USD 522,692.

Further down the distribution list, Zimbabwe national cricket team were allocated USD 491,538 and Sri Lanka received USD 475,962.

The group of Afghanistan, Australia and United States which was eliminated at the Super 8s stage each earned USD 309,808.

Meanwhile, Scotland received USD 278,654, and Ireland took home USD 271,731.

Four more teams -- Italy, Netherlands, United Arab Emirates and Nepal -- each received USD 256,154.

Finally, Canada, Namibia and Oman were each awarded USD 225,000.

The ICC said the prize-money distribution highlights its ongoing effort to increase financial incentives for players and strengthen cricket's development across its member nations participating in global tournaments and supporting the growth of the game across its member nations.