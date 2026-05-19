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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 19 May 2026

Pant loses India Test vice-captaincy, ODI squad spot; Rahul takes over for Afghanistan series

Senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been rested from the Test match

PTI Published 19.05.26, 04:44 PM
Rishabh Pant

Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Sunday, May 10, 2026. PTI

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was on Tuesday removed as vice-captain of the Indian Test squad for the upcoming one-off match against Afghanistan and dropped from the ODI line-up for the ensuing three-match series against the same opponents.

KL Rahul replaced Pant as the vice-captain of the Indian Test team that is being led by Shubman Gill. Senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been rested from the Test match.

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The Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI senior men's selection committee met to finalise India's squads for the home assignment against Afghanistan. The assignments include a one-off Test in Mullanpur starting June 6, followed by three ODIs scheduled from June 14 across Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Chennai.

Spin bowler Manav Suthar and pacer Gurnoor Brar have earned maiden call-ups to the Test squad. Both are teammates at IPL franchise Gujarat Titans, while Prince Yadav is the new face in the ODI line-up, with Ishan Kishan being the second wicket-keeper.

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