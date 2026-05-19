Bagan worry about Cummings fitness ahead of crucial Sporting Club Delhi clash

Jason Cummings, who scored the equaliser for Mohun Bagan Super Giant against East Bengal during the ISL-12 derby at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday, is doubtful for Thursday’s last and crucial clash against Sporting Club Delhi.

Edmund Lalrindika had given the lead to the red-and-gold brigade in the 85th minute. The match ended 1-1.

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Cummings injured his ankle while landing after an aerial tussle with Kevin Sibille in the latter part of the pulsating encounter. Cummings was in pain and needed help as he limped off to the dressing room after the match.

Bagan team management may decide to go for a scan to gauge the severity of the

injury.

Bagan will be without dependable defender Alberto Rodriguez who saw his fourth yellow card in the league. League rule says if a player is shown four yellow cards in four matches, he will be suspended for one match.

Team sources said Bagan players have pledged to score as many goals as possible against Sporting Club Delhi at the Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday. Table-toppers East Bengal and Bagan have 23 points each from 12 matches. Bagan are second on goal difference.

East Bengal are rueing a lapse in concentration during the set-piece that enabled Cummings to restore parity. “We could have been smarter,” was the refrain in the team dressing room after the match.

Bipin Singh, who was marking Cummings at the near post, was the first to put his hand up and accept his mistake.

The centre of attention post-derby was East Bengal goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, whose crucial save to deny Jamie Maclaren from making it 2-1 became the talking point of the match.

Gill is now a leading contender for the Golden Glove Award. The 25-year-old goalkeeper, along with Vishal Kaith of Bagan, has five clean sheets to his credit.

East Bengal face Inter Kashi at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Thursday.

Pramanik’s promise

State sports minister Nisith Pramanik said on Sunday that the new government will change the sculpture in front of the VIP gate of the Salt Lake Stadium, of a headless torso with two balls on its feet and the Biswa Bangla ball on top of the waist.

It was conceived and designed by former chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

“This weird statue will be brought down,” Pramanik said.