Neeraj splits with coach, looks ahead to 2026 World Championships and 2028 Olympics

Two-time Olympic medal-winning javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra on Saturday announced the end of his partnership with Czech coach Jan Zelezny after just one season, which the Indian said was marked by “progress, respect, and a shared love for the sport.”

Neeraj did not specify the reason for ending the stint with Zelezny, a legend of the sport who holds the world record and under whose tutelage the Haryana-lad breached the 90m mark last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on their work, Neeraj said that learning directly from an athlete he had admired since childhood was a dream come true, and it gave him a completely new “toolbox of exercises, technical ideas, and fresh perspectives.”

“Working with Jan opened my eyes to so many new ideas. The way he thinks about technique, rhythm, and movement is incredible, and I learned a lot from every single session we had together,” he said.

Looking ahead, Neeraj said he plans to take the lead in shaping his own coaching direction.

“I’m looking forward to what 2026 has in store. I started my preparation in early November. I am already excited to be competing again soon,” he said.

"I'm especially looking ahead to the year with the World Championships in 2027, and the big goal beyond that is the Olympic Games in 2028," he added.