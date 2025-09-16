Mohun Bagan eye Asian redemption after Durand Cup setback

The start to the season has been far from ideal for Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Their superiority over East Bengal over the last few years was brought to an end as they lost to their arch-rivals in the quarter-final of the Durand Cup, which marked their early exit from the competition.

That loss to East Bengal apart, what came as a bigger concern for the players is the prevailing uncertainty over the ISL.

However, the Asian Champions League (ACL) II comes at the right time for Mohun Bagan, at a period when they are in need of some much-needed meaningful game time.

Bagan’s ACL II campaign, beginning against Turkmenistan’s Ahal FK at the Salt Lake Stadium on Tuesday, will obviously be a difficult one. At the same time, it’s helping the players to remain focused and avoid being distracted amidst the turmoil engulfing Indian football.

“Whatever has been happening doesn’t define or affect our preparation,” Bagan midfielder Anirudh Thapa said at the Salt Lake Stadium on Monday, the eve of their ACL II opener.

“The season, more or less, starts late. We knew we would be playing the ACL II. So, we were focused on that rather than distracting ourselves,” Thapa emphasised.

Bagan’s dominance in the ISL in the recent past is virtually unmatched and there’s barely any trophy that they have not yet won. However, proving their mettle in Asia is another goal which they are keen to attempt this time around as well.

Head coach Jose Francisco Molina views this as a good opportunity. “We want to prove to everyone that we are not only great in India, but we can do well in Asia as well. It’s a good opportunity,” Molina stated.

What bodes well for Bagan is that, barring the injured Manvir Singh, all the others are fit. It remains to be seen, though, if Molina begins with two or three men upfront. If it’s three, Brazilian Robson Robinho, one of Bagan’s additions this season, may get a start straightaway as the third striker alongside Jason Cummings and Jamie Maclaren.

On the other hand, the Turkmenistan side without any overseas players in its squad has full faith in homegrown talent.

“We came to Calcutta on the 12th (of this month) and have had our share of practice, trying to adjust to the weather and ground conditions,” winger Magtymberdi Berenov said.

Ahal have one of their players — striker Enver Annayev — with the experience of playing at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Enver was then a member of FK Arkadag, which beat East Bengal at the AFC Challenge League quarter finals second leg earlier in May.