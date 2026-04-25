MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 25 April 2026

Lungi Ngidi suffers head injury after fall, leaves IPL field in ambulance

The Delhi bowler was back-pedalling but misjudged the catch, falling backwards and hitting his head on the turf

Reuters Published 25.04.26, 06:41 PM
Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi receives medical attention after sustaining an injury

Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi receives medical attention after sustaining an injury Reuters

South African Lungi Ngidi was rushed out of the stadium in an ambulance after the fast bowler hit his head while attempting a catch in Saturday's Indian Premier League game between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

The Delhi bowler was back-pedalling but misjudged the catch, falling backwards and hitting his head on the turf.

ADVERTISEMENT

The match was stopped for 15 minutes as an ambulance was called to take the 30-year-old off the ground.

Sri Lankan Dushmantha Chameera came on as a concussion substitute before the match resumed.

RELATED TOPICS

IPL
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

IMD issues heatwave advisory as temperatures cross 44°C in several regions of India

In several regions, temperatures have remained five degrees Celsius or more above normal, signalling increasing heat stress across parts of the country
Rahul Gandhi.
Quote left Quote right

Rashtriya Surrender Sangh, fake nationalism in Nagpur. Pure servility in USA

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT