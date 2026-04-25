Lungi Ngidi suffers head injury after fall, leaves IPL field in ambulance

South African Lungi Ngidi was rushed out of the stadium in an ambulance after the fast bowler hit his head while attempting a catch in Saturday's Indian Premier League game between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

The Delhi bowler was back-pedalling but misjudged the catch, falling backwards and hitting his head on the turf.

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The match was stopped for 15 minutes as an ambulance was called to take the 30-year-old off the ground.

Sri Lankan Dushmantha Chameera came on as a concussion substitute before the match resumed.