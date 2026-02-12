‘Lost in translation’: Sri Lanka’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa clarifies remarks on Indian cricketers’ ‘bat tampering’

Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa has clarified that his recent remarks about the bats of Indian players were interpreted differently from what he meant and the real meaning was lost in translation.

His clarification came after his apparent allegation – of Indian players using bats that produce unusually high power – sparked a debate.

“Hi all, just a quick clarification about comments from a recent interview that have been interpreted differently and, in parts, lost in translation," Rajapaksa wrote on social media.

The hard-hitting left-hander who has played 50 international matches for Sri Lanka said that instead of calling out the legality of bats he was actually praising the technological advancement in Indian equipment.

“My point was meant as praise: Indian cricket is incredibly advanced, from its systems and infrastructure to its equipment standards. Their bat manufacturers are truly among the best in the world. In hindsight, I could have provided clearer context. Nothing but respect always," he added.

In the English translations of his earlier comments, Rajapaksa seemed to be questioning the bats used by Indian players in T20 cricket.

"Indian players have bats that are far superior to the best bats we get. It feels as though a layer of rubber has been applied. I can’t imagine how that’s possible. These bats can’t even be bought by others — all players know this,” Lanka' NewsWire had quoted Bhanuka Rajapaksa as saying in an interview.

The cricketer had claimed that “Indian players are using bats that generate more power”, the publication added.

Rajapaksa has played 45 T20Is for Sri Lanka but is not part of the T20 World Cup squad.

The comments came after Sri Lanka’s 20-run win over Ireland in Colombo during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

ICC rules state that bats must be made only of wood and nothing else. The bats must adhere to strict size and material limits.

Any hidden or power-enhancing substance inside a bat breaches ICC regulations. Such violations are detected through routine inspections conducted during international games.

However, those bats can also be customised as per the batters’ requirements, and any batter can do it.