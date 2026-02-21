Jamal Hossain avoids India-Bangladesh controversy, seeks PGTI event at home

Bangladesh golfer Jamal Hossain refused to wade into the controversy that surrounded his country's cricket team's refusal to play in India due to security concerns. "I am not getting into that," he said on the final day of the DP World Players Championship at the Tollygunge Club on Friday.

"I can say I did not have any problem here so far. I got my visa in the normal process, and have been playing in India this season for the past few weeks," Hossain, who finished fifth in the Players Championship, said. Om Prakash Chouhan delivered a six-under 64 in Round IV to secure his first title win in over two years.

Hossain, who could not vote in the Bangladesh elections on February 12, said he hoped the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) would return to his country now that a new government has been formed. "That will be very good. I am hopeful that a PGTI tournament would be held there in the near future."

PGTI calendar

The PGTI is changing its calendar from this year to be in sync with the DP World Tour, the erstwhile European Tour, PGTI's chief executive officer Amandeep Johl said during a media interaction. He was bullish about 72 The League, the franchise-based tournament, which starts in New Delhi on Saturday.