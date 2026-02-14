Indian Super League to be televised on Sony Pictures Networks India under FanCode deal

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) will broadcast the 2025-26 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) on television after FanCode, which holds the league’s media rights, sublicensed the linear TV rights to the network.

As part of the agreement, SPNI has secured exclusive television broadcast rights for the ISL 2025-26 season in India. It will also hold non-exclusive television rights across Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

"This partnership reflects AIFF’s commitment to broadening the footprint of ISL," AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan said in a release.

"With FanCode driving digital innovation and Sony Pictures Networks bringing unparalleled television reach, we want to ensure that fans of every age group can watch the ISL at their convenience."

The ISL 2025-26 season is set to begin on February 14 and will feature 91 matches under a revamped single-leg round-robin format. The campaign will open with defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant facing Kerala Blasters FC.