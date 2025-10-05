MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
India vs Pakistan Women’s World Cup clash set for Sunday amid rain threat in Colombo

With strong recent form, India women aim for dominance, but Colombo rain forecast could disrupt the high-voltage Indo-Pak World Cup encounter at the Premadasa Stadium

Our Bureau Published 05.10.25, 07:43 AM
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur at practice, in a picture shared on X, ahead of India Women’s World Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur at practice, in a picture shared on X, ahead of India Women's World Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday

An India-Pakistan contest isn’t just about cricket, it involves a wider perspective. Things will not be much different in the Women’s World Cup too.

On the last three Sundays, Suryakumar Yadav and Co. prevailed over Pakistan to help India triumph in the men’s Asia Cup. Now, will Harmanpreet Kaur and team, too, be able to come up trumps against the Fatima Sana-led Pakistan at the Premadasa in Colombo?

On current form, India Women are way ahead of the Pakistan side. But since it’s an Indo-Pak contest, both teams are trying their best to lay all emphasis on cricket.

“The area of focus is cricket,” India bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi said on Saturday, the eve of the game. “We want our girls to bring that A-game to the day. We want them to take it just as a game, because the World Cup is a long campaign.”

Pakistan skipper Sana said as much.

“We have great relationships with all other teams, and we try and keep good relations with everyone. We’ll try to do everything within the spirit of the game,” she said.

The weather in Colombo, however, may play spoilsport on Sunday. The Sri Lanka-Australia clash on Saturday was washed out with not even the toss being done.

There’s rain forecast in Colombo for Sunday too.

Indian Women Cricket Team ICC Women World Cup Harmanpreet Kaur India Vs Pakistan
