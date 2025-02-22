Gavaskar concerned over Kohli’s dismissals as India eyes Champions Trophy win

Virat Kohli’s recurring dismissals due to an open-faced bat is a matter of concern as India aim to regain the Champions Trophy after 12 years, believes legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

The 36-year-old Kohli, who had a tough tour of Australia where he was repeatedly dismissed by fast bowlers in the off-side corridor, was dismissed for 22 in India’s opening match of the Champions Trophy against Bangladesh on Thursday.

This marks the sixth consecutive time Kohli has been dismissed by spin in ODIs, as he had struggled against England's leg-spinner Adil Rashid too in the recent home series.

“It is to a great extent due to the fact that the bat face opens up, the same thing happens when he's playing against the quicks in Australia," Gavaskar told India Today.

"The bat face is opening up, looking to play through the covers, opening the face of the bat, that gets him into trouble. So that is something that he's got to watch out for." Kohli was dismissed by wrist-spinner Rishad Hossain while trying to cut the ball, only to be caught by Soumya Sarkar at backward point.

"A couple of times before he got out, he reached for Rishad, the ball turned, the bat face opened, and luckily the bat face opened, and so there was no nick. So that is something that he'll have to tighten up on now," Gavaskar said.

"But yes, I guess if you're getting out to the same kind of bowling, then you know, there is a bit of concern,” he added.

Kohli, who scored 765 runs in 11 matches during the 2023 ODI World Cup, has struggled to replicate that form this year, managing only 137 runs in six innings at an average of 22.83, with just one half-century.

In Tests since 2024, he has scored only 440 runs in 11 matches.

India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai in the Champions Trophy.

