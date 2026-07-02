United States show resilience after Folarin Balogun's red card dismissal in World Cup

As the US go deeper into the World Cup, they are confronting rising levels of adversity.

After the United States breezed through Paraguay and Australia by a combined 6-1 score, the critics wondered how the players would respond when the pressure mounted.

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The team got its first challenge in the group-stage finale when a makeshift lineup devoid of most of the starters fell behind 2-1 to Turkey, the first time the US trailed. The Americans responded by scoring the equalizer, only to lose in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time.

That was nothing compared to what happened Wednesday in the round of 32 at Santa Clara, Calif.

The US went down a player, more specifically leading scorer Folarin Balogun, who was sent off in the 64th minute for his challenge gone awry that resulted in his right foot landing on the right ankle of Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemovic.

The hosts were ahead at the time on Balogun's goal, but the way they finished the 2-0 victory bodes well before they face Belgium in the round of 16 on Monday in Seattle -- even though Balogun will be suspended for that match.

When given opportunities to attack, the 10-man US didn't go conservative, and they were able to turn a negative into a positive when Malik Tillman iced the match with a free kick in the 82nd minute.

It was a riveting moment, but it doesn't hide the fact that the best US threat won't be in uniform Monday against a Belgium side that overcame their own hardship to rally for a 3-2 extra-time win against Senegal on Wednesday.

Balogun not only has three goals, but he has had two more called back for being offside, an indication that he finds the pockets of space and can score from anywhere at any time. In other words, there is no one else like him on the US squad.

So, how does coach Mauricio Pochettino try to replace him? He could simply insert Ricardo Pepi or Haji Wright and keep the same formation and approach or maybe tinker with pushing midfielder Weston McKennie higher and bringing in an offensive-minded midfielder such as Gio Reyna.

Whatever he does, Pochettino can take comfort in the fact that Christian Pulisic went 87 minutes and is fully recovered (?) from a left calf injury that limited him to 77 minutes in the group stage.

Pulisic's freedom to roam the left flank is due in part to Balogun attracting attention with his runs through the center of the pitch. Without Balogun's presence, the US will need to be creative in getting touches for Pulisic.

That aside, the match could come down to a battle of wills. Belgium pulled off a miraculous comeback after trailing by two in the 86th minute.

"We respect every opponent we come up against, but we all have full belief in what each of us is capable of and the fight that we can show and talent we have, the work we put in and that we're prepared for the situation," US defender Antonee Robinson said. "So hopefully everyone else has that belief in us, and we can keep going and make it a special summer."

Belgium will not wilt, so it's up to the US to exceed their willpower. Fortunately, Pochettino has created a culture of belief, and the motto "Why not us?" may be stamped on the head of every 8-year-old soccer player if the team keeps on winning.

It won't be easy, and sure, Balogun's absence may be the difference that gives Belgium the edge, but the players are confident that they can do wondrous things as a group. It's the Pochettino way.

"I think that's been the message from the start, really, is, 'Why not us?'" Robinson said. "I mean, we've seen time and time again in this tournament now that there's big upsets out there. There's teams who people thought would still be in who have gone home already, and we don't take anything for granted."

Insightful words exemplifying a maturing team.