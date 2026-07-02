Masked wrestlers steal spotlight in Mexican stadiums as 'lucha libre' fever grips World Cup fans

He's everywhere: around the stadiums, in the streets, having a beer at bars. The anonymous masked wrestler has become one of the defining images of the World Cup in Mexico, often found in throngs of fellow lucha libre aficionados.

Travelers from all over the world have succumbed to the magic of the sport, which, alongside football, is a national passion. Inside the fortress of wrestling, they forget about football fever for a few hours to experience a unique night. As Spain faced Uruguay in an agonizing match in Guadalajara, tens of thousands of fans tuned in to another spectacular showdown: Místico and Máscara Dorada against The Beast Mortos and Sammy Guevara at the iconic Arena México, also known as the cathedral of lucha libre.

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"It was simply fantastic, we enjoyed it immensely," said Andy Winston, a Manchester native who has traveled with his family to all three World Cup host countries - Canada, the United States and, now, Mexico - while supporting England. "You can't come to Mexico and not come to watch lucha libre. It's a great tradition, a classic."

In the stands, fans cheered and supported their favorites, sporting jerseys from various national teams: England, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Colombia, Spain and, of course, Mexico. "It was a wonderful night, much better than I imagined," said Henrique Nunes dos Santos, from Brazil. "You connect with the spectacle in a way that makes it all seem real. … There's a gigantic energy."

Wrestling, with Mexican DNA

The origins of Mexican lucha libre date back to the beginning of the 20th century. Its style fuses techniques from American wrestling and Greco-Roman wrestling with aerial acrobatics and performance elements. Soon, this unique combination forged its own identity and become part of the country's DNA. It was declared part of Mexico City's cultural heritage in 2018.

"Lucha libre is in our roots. For almost 93 years, it has been part of us Mexicans and has also become a calling card for Mexicans," explained Julio César Rivera, spokesperson for the World Wrestling Council.

The matches are based on the eternal struggle between good - also known as the técnicos - and evil, which in the ring takes the form of the "rudos" (bad guys). In the ring, they blend sport, theater and tradition, most notably through the use of the iconic masks.

The masks are often vibrant and colorful but sometimes intimidating, depicting superheroes, animals or other symbolic figures. More than simply concealing the wrestler's face, they embody the alter ego, cultural heritage, and mystical power within the ring. As a result, each mask is meticulously designed to convey a distinctive visual language rich in personal and cultural significance.

Protected by the masks, the gladiators assume a secret identity and become national symbols. Thus, they rarely reveal their real names, to preserve the mystery.

"Lucha libre is my life," said the 30-year-old wrestler known as Star Black. As a child, he helped his grandparents sell masks in a small local business. "I started to fall in love with the masks, the capes, the aerial maneuvers, the moves of lucha libre, and one day I decided to train." Then he became an idol himself.

Football fans succumb to the magic of the ring

While lucha libre is already a popular attraction among tourists visiting Mexico, the arrival of the world's biggest football event has seen masks and impromptu fights spill out from the ring.

Amid skyrocketing prices elsewhere, Mexico has become a popular hub for tourists to stay before traveling to watch their team playing in other host countries, according to José Ángel Garfias Frías, an expert in lucha libre at the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

"Lucha libre was already popular, but now with the World Cup, the arenas are much more crowded, and we see many tourists there wearing their jerseys and shirts of their respective national teams," Garfias said.

Around Mexico's stadiums, the number of masks rival flags, with vendors proudly displaying both. Although masks are prohibited inside the stadiums, under Fifa's security protocol, some fans were spotted wearing them nonetheless. Fifa referred a request for comment back to the code of conduct, and didn't reply to a follow-up question about enforcement.

The two national sports have shared a close relationship for decades, Garfias said. One of the best-known examples is Argentine football player Gabriel Pereyra, who was known for wearing Místico's mask after scoring for the Mexican club Cruz Azul. In the ring, figures like América Salvaje also stand out. The iconic 1970s wrestler, inspired by Club América, wore a mask featuring the team's colors.

"Lucha libre is Mexico. It's part of our identity. And it's as popular as football" said Claudio Díaz, one of the many masked men who took to the streets of the capital to celebrate Mexico's second victory and advancement to the knockout round.

And, despite football remaining the country's absolute passion, for many, lucha libre is a truer reflection with fervent fans of all types paying regular Friday night visits.

"I feel that football doesn't represent us Mexicans as much; lucha libre represents us way more," said wrestler Dragón Legendario. "People from all walks of life come here: from grandmothers to businessmen to the women who run small restaurants - it has all kinds of fans."