Friday, 14 March 2025

Suarez & Messi strike as Inter Miami seals quarterfinal spot in CONCACAF Champions Cup

Inter Miami will take on Los Angeles FC for a spot in the semifinals

AP Published 14.03.25, 12:27 PM
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi X/@InterMiamiCF

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi scored as Inter Miami beat Cavalier SC of Jamaica 2-0 on Thursday and moved into the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Suarez, the 38-year-old Uruguayan striker, converted on a penalty kick in the 11th minute and Messi went on early in the second half and scored in stoppage time to help the MLS club progress to the next round 4-0 on aggregate.

Inter Miami will take on Los Angeles FC for a spot in the semifinals. The team is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time.

Messi's first visit to the Caribbean to play in an official match was highly anticipated. The Argentine great and his Miami teammates were greeted by Jamaica's Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport, Olivia Grange, upon arrival at the airport.

The Jamaican club usually plays in a 3,000-seat stadium but moved the Champions Cup match to the National Stadium, which has a capacity of 35,000.

The local fans celebrated when World Cup champion Messi finished off the game with a close-range goal in the last minute after a cross from Santiago Morales.

