Lionel Messi eyes Camp Nou return, says journalist who reported Inter Miami move

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is eager to play at Barcelona’s newly renovated Camp Nou, claimed football journalist Alex Candal Tuesday.

Candal, who first broke the news of Lionel Messi’s move to Inter Miami, spoke to DSports, and credited the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi with saying: “I can’t leave football without playing at the new Camp Nou.”

1 5 File picture

ADVERTISEMENT

Messi’s contract with Inter Miami will expire at the end of the year.

The prospect of Messi donning the Blaugrana colours has excited Barcelona fans, but hurdles stand in the way of a potential reunion.

2 5 File picture

The club’s financial struggles remain a key concern, and it is uncertain whether they can structure a deal to accommodate their all-time top scorer.

Messi and Barcelona cut ties in 2021 after the club could not agree to a new contract because of financial constraints.

3 5 File picture

Another major factor could be Messi’s strained relationship with Barcelona president Joan Laporta, which soured after his departure.

But could it be a farewell match at Camp Nou?

Barcelona’s iconic stadium, where Messi played for 17 years, has undergone a massive renovation since his departure. The club moved out of Camp Nou at the end of the 2022/23 season, shifting to the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys as work began on a $984 million redevelopment.

4 5 Camp Nou stadium/ File

Barcelona hopes to return to their spiritual home later this year for the 2025/26 season, although the project’s completion is expected by June 2026.

Given Messi’s commitment to Inter Miami and their participation in the Club World Cup this summer, scheduling a farewell game could prove difficult. Early 2026 could present an opportunity, as La Liga teams take a winter break in January, coinciding with the Major League Soccer preseason.

5 5 Lionel Messi in Barcelona jersey/ File

Barcelona has not commented on the possibility of Messi playing at Camp Nou one last time.

Messi has played 382 matches at Camp Nou, where he scored 396 goals and averaged over a goal per game.