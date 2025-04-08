Sporting Lisbon's Aurelio Pereira, scout who discovered Ronaldo, dies at 77

Aurelio Pereira, who worked as a scout for Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon and discovered talents such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Figo, died at the age of 77 on Tuesday.

In 1988, Pereira created the Recruitment and Training Department at Sporting and he was responsible for the development of some of Portugal's finest players.

"One of the greatest symbols of world training has left us, but his legacy will live on forever," Ronaldo posted on social media.

"I will never stop being grateful for everything he did for me and for so many other players. Until forever, Mr. Aurelio, thank you for everything. Rest in peace."

Pereira also discovered Paulo Futre, Nani and Ricardo Quaresma, and Portugal's Euro 2016-winning squad featured 10 players unearthed by him.

"The death of Aurelio Pereira represents an irreparable loss for Portuguese Football," the Portuguese Football Federation said in a statement.

"For history, in addition to the enormous legacy built by the man who discovered some of the best players in our history, there will be a kind person, of fine treatment and who always defended our talent."

In 2012, Sporting named their academy's main pitch after Pereira, who began his playing career with Sporting and later joined Benfica where he also coached.