Kylian Mbappé matches Ronaldo tally, but ‘free kick’ goal steals spotlight

Real Madrid’s 3-2 victory over Leganes should have been another routine win for the Spanish giants. Instead, it sparked a debate that is dividing football fans.

The controversy? Kylian Mbappé’s first-ever free-kick goal for Madrid— or was it?

ADVERTISEMENT

The Frenchman’s powerful strike initially had the Santiago Bernabeu crowd on its feet, celebrating what seemed like his first direct free-kick goal.

However, replays showed that the ball may have grazed another player before finding the net, reigniting the age-old debate over what defines a direct free-kick goal.

What the rulebook says

According to the rulebook, a direct free kick allows the taker to score without another player touching the ball. In contrast, an indirect free kick requires a second touch before a goal is valid. Whether Mbappé’s goal met the criteria for the former is now the subject of heated scrutiny.

Matching Ronaldo’s record amid controversy

Mbappé’s brace against Leganes brought his goal tally in all competitions to 33 this season— equalling Cristiano Ronaldo’s haul from his debut campaign at Madrid in 2009-10. With two months still left in the season, Mbappé’s feat drew comparisons to the club legend.

“It is very special,” Mbappé said about matching Ronaldo’s mark. “We know what he represents for Real Madrid, and he has given me lots of advice. But, as I always say, we have to win titles.”

The win pulled Madrid level with Barcelona at the top of La Liga, with Mbappé now on 22 league goals— just one shy of Robert Lewandowski’s tally.

Fans split over goal’s validity

While the goal stood on the scoresheet, fans and analysts remain divided. Social media turned into a battleground, with some calling the goal legitimate while others dismissed it as a regular strike from open play.

A user posted an old video of Toni Kroos' free kick on X, writing, "so this was considered a free kick but mbappe’s isn’t??? y’all are mentally ill."

Another defended the Madrid forward, saying, "Mbappé scored a Free-Kick and all the haters are shaking and trying to give silly excuses, when he wins the Ballon D’or I wonder how it will be like that day for the haters."

Others were not convinced. "Yeah, it's a beautiful goal and not a free kick goal. The fault was taken when he passed the ball, the other players could even touch the ball (so not a free kick)," one user argued.

Another added, "Not that it matters, but are people seriously saying the ‘has Mbappe scored a free kick?’ account needs to shut down after THIS? That is NOT a free kick. Unless you score from a free kick DIRECTLY, that ball is in play and it’s a normal goal. Simple."

Madrid’s title push unfazed by controversy

Despite the ongoing debate, Real Madrid’s focus remains on the league title. With Mbappé’s red-hot form and the team’s consistent performances, the controversy over a free kick is unlikely to slow down their march toward silverware.

However, the incident has once again highlighted the grey areas in football’s rulebook, leaving the footballing world to argue over the fine line between a free kick and open play.