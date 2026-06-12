South Korea beat Czech Republic 2-1 after comeback in World Cup opener

South Korea rallied from a goal down to defeat the Czech Republic 2-1 and make a winning start to their World Cup Group A campaign, much to the delight of their fans and the sizeable local Mexican support they enjoyed in a festive Guadalajara on Thursday.

The Koreans joined Mexico on three points at the top of the pool after the co-hosts defeated nine-man South Africa 2-0 in the tournament opener in Mexico City.

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Ladislav Krejci put the Czechs ahead with a fine header as the European side dominated in the air, but Hwang In-beom equalised shortly afterwards and turned provider for substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu’s winner.

Oh had come on for the misfiring Son Heung-min, who had five chances in the first half alone but endured an off-day in front of goal and is still two goals shy of the all-time scoring record for the side, failing to add to his 56 strikes.

South Korea next face Mexico on June 18 and the Czechs travel to Atlanta to meet South Africa on the same day.

There were noticeable areas of empty seats in the stadium, but the vast majority of the 44,985 in attendance were firmly behind the Koreans.

It was a game of contrasting styles, the technical quality and passing range of the Koreans versus the brute strength and direct style of the Czechs.

The first half was goalless but the game sprang to life in the second period and it was the Czechs who took the lead after 59 minutes when Krejci rose highest to head home from a long throw by Vladimir Coufal.

South Korea were level eight minutes later and it was a fine goal too.

Lee Kang-in’s excellent through ball created the shooting opportunity for Hwang In-beom and he cut inside before curling a right-footed shot low into the far corner.

Korea were undone by a set-piece again when Thomas Soucek headed in a free kick, but the flag was raised for offside as the Czechs’ first game at the World Cup in 20 years ended in defeat.