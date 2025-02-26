MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 26 February 2025

La Liga: Real Betis winger Antony cleared to face Madrid after red card overturned

Real Betis, seventh in the La Liga standings, host Real Madrid on March 2

Reuters Published 26.02.25, 07:54 PM
Real Betis winger Antony

Real Betis winger Antony X/@RealBetis_en

Real Betis will have Brazilian winger Antony available for this weekend's LaLiga match against Real Madrid, after his red card in the game against Getafe was overturned following an appeal, the Spanish FA (RFEF) said on Wednesday.

Antony, who joined Betis on loan for the rest of the season from Manchester United in January, was sent off in added time in his side's 2-1 win on Sunday, shown a straight red card after a late tackle on Juan Iglesias.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

Betis appealed on the grounds that the referee's report did not reflect what happened, and the RFEF Disciplinary Committee agreed that Antony's intention was to play the ball without making contact with his opponent.

Real Betis, seventh in the LaLiga standings, host Real Madrid on Sunday. Champions Real, second and level on points with leaders Barcelona, will be without English midfielder Jude Bellingham who is serving a two-match suspension.

RELATED TOPICS

Real Betis Antony Real Madrid Manchester United
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US President Trump uploads AI video of Gaza as beach town with bearded belly dancers

The video, which also shows Elon Musk and Benjamin Netanyahu chilling out in what looks more like Miami than Palestine, is clearly meant to shock and make you wonder whether it is a real signal of intent or just a rude hand gesture to critics
Mamata Banerjee.
Quote left Quote right

If BJP pushes the Hindutva agenda too hard, the Trinamul Congress stands to gain in Bengal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT