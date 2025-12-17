Bayern Munich hit with 116,000 euros fine, partial stadium closure by UEFA

Bayern Munich were the most heavily sanctioned club in UEFA's latest disciplinary measures announced on Wednesday, receiving a total of 116,000 euros ($136,300) in fines and a partial stadium closure for their next Champions League home game.

Bayern were charged with the blocking of public passageways and lighting of fireworks in their match against Sporting earlier this month.

As a result, UEFA ordered the enforcement of a previously suspended penalty, resulting in the partial closure of sectors 111 to 114 at the Allianz Stadium for Bayern's next UEFA home match -- against Union Saint-Gilloise on January 21.

Bayern were also handed a further partial stadium closure of the entire South Tribune for a subsequent match, but this additional closure is suspended for a two-year probationary period.

Additional fines followed Bayern's away defeat by Arsenal last month.

UEFA fined the German club 40,000 euros for crowd disturbances and the throwing of objects, as well as 30,000 euros for "transmitting messages not fit for a sports event".

No away tickets for Eintracht Frankfurt

Meanwhile, UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body also ordered the enforcement of a previously suspended sanction on Eintracht Frankfurt, banning the German club from selling tickets to their away supporters for their next match.

Frankfurt were charged after their fans threw objects, lit fireworks and caused damage to the Camp Nou stadium when they lost 2-1 to Barcelona last week. They next play away at Azerbaijani side Qarabag.

Frankfurt were fined 38,000 euros in total while they were also given 30 days to contact Barcelona for the settlement of damages caused by their supporters in the away section toilets.

Sporting were also fined 40,000 euros and handed an away-ticket ban, while Lille received a 10,000 euros fine and a suspended ticket ban for fireworks offences in their Europa League game against Young Boys.

Israeli side Maccabi Tel-Aviv were fined 20,000 euros for racist or discriminatory behaviour by their supporters in their Europa League game against VfB Stuttgart.