PSG boosted by stronger squad for Champions League title defense opener

European champion Paris Saint-Germain won't be as short-handed as initially feared when it begins the defense of its Champions League title.

PSG extended its perfect start in Ligue 1 with a fourth straight win over the weekend, but the victory was overshadowed by injuries to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Lee Kang-in and Lucas Beraldo, all of whom were forced off the field.

But the club said on Tuesday on the eve of hosting Serie A side Atalanta at Parc des Princes that only Beraldo remained “under treatment” after spraining his left ankle.

The update came as a relief for PSG, which is already without forwards Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué for the encounter.

PSG coach Luis Enrique said Lee was available while Kvaratskhelia's condition will be assessed again. The winger injured a calf on Sunday during the 2-0 win over Lens.

"With Kvara we need to see how he feels after training," Enrique told a press conference.

PSG triumphed in the Champions League in May with the biggest victory in a final, 5-0 over Inter Milan. Injuries aside, PSG has enjoyed a great start to the new season after winning the UEFA Super Cup against Tottenham.

Enrique said winning a second straight Champions League was an achievable goal.

"It will be difficult," he said.

"But for me, winning the first one is more difficult than the second, third, and so on. If we all have this mindset, we will try to win it. We're the holders. We want to continue to make history. It's important that we go for a second Champions League title."

Enrique is among the coaches who have won the league with multiple clubs. He did it with Barcelona in 2015.