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regular-article-logo Monday, 18 May 2026

PSG’s Ousmane Dembele to undergo calf treatment ahead of Champions League final

The 29-year-old Ballon d'Or winner was taken off 'as a precaution' after feeling muscle discomfort, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) said in a medical update

Reuters Published 18.05.26, 09:44 PM
Ousmane Dembele

Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele on May 10, 2026. Reuters

Paris St Germain forward Ousmane Dembele will undergo treatment over the next few days after suffering discomfort in his right calf during Sunday's 2-1 Ligue 1 defeat by Paris FC, the club said on Monday, less than two weeks before the Champions League final against Arsenal.

The 29-year-old Ballon d'Or winner was taken off "as a precaution" after feeling muscle discomfort, PSG said in a medical update.

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"Nothing to say about Ousmane for now. We will know more tomorrow, but I think it's only fatigue," coach Luis Enrique told reporters after the match.

PSG did not say if Dembele was a doubt for the Champions League final, which will be the club's second successive appearance in Europe's showpiece match, on May 30 in Budapest.

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