Khvicha Kvaratskhelia joins Paris Saint-Germain from Napoli on five-year deal

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia completed his expected move from Napoli to Paris Saint-Germain when he signed a deal until 2029 with the record 12-time French champion.

French media earlier reported the 23-year-old Georgia forward was in Paris to have his medical check, and PSG confirmed the transfer in a statement late Friday.

“It's a dream to be here. I've heard a lot of very positive things about Paris Saint-Germain," Kvaratskhelia said. “I feel immense pride in joining.”

No further information was given but L'Equipe estimated the transfer fee to be 70 million euros ($72 million) without bonuses.

The move comes a day after he posted a farewell video to Napoli fans, who affectionately nicknamed him “Kvaradona” in homage to Argentina great Diego Maradona, the club's greatest ever player. Kvaratskhelia starred in Napoli's Serie A title-winning team in 2023.

Napoli coach Antonio Conte confirmed last Saturday that Kvaratskhelia requested a move.

PSG lost Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid in the offseason and adding a dynamic player like Kvaratskhelia would provide some punch to its attack. He's a scorer and skilful provider with speed and dribbling ability.

“Khvicha is one of the most exciting players in world football. A fantastic talent, but also a player who has courage and fights for the team,” PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said. “I know he will achieve all his goals with us. We are delighted to be strengthening our squad.”

He starred for Georgia at last year's European Championship alongside fellow winger Georges Mikautadze, who plays in Ligue 1 for Lyon, and Zuriko Davitashvili, who is doing well for Saint-Etienne.

Kvaratskhelia scored 30 goals in 107 games overall for Napoli and had great chemistry with striker Victor Osimhen during the title-winning campaign — which ended a 33-year wait for the Serie A title, with Maradona starring in that 1990 team.