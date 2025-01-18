MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 18 January 2025

Omar Marmoush set to join Manchester City as Eintracht Frankfurt confirms transfer talks

Man City on January 17 handed its star striker Erling Haaland a contract through to 2034

AP Published 18.01.25, 09:42 AM
Omar Marmoush came on the pitch after Frankfurt's win to say goodbye to the fans.

Omar Marmoush came on the pitch after Frankfurt's win to say goodbye to the fans. X/@brfootball

Omar Marmoush seemed on the verge of joining Manchester City on Friday as his current club Eintracht Frankfurt confirmed it was in talks with City and said the Egyptian striker would probably leave.

Marmoush was not in the squad as Frankfurt beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the Bundesliga but joined his teammates on the field after the game for an apparent farewell as fans cheered.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I've said often before that we're in discussions with a club. In the end, it's Manchester City and we've really been in close contact with them for one or two days now,” sporting director Markus Krösche told broadcaster DAZN ahead of the game. A move to City would be a “huge opportunity” for Marmoush, he added.

Also Read

“We'll see how it develops in the coming hours and perhaps days, but there is now a very high probability that he will be leaving us.”

German broadcaster Sky reported on Friday that any deal for Marmoush could involve a fee of 75 million euros ($77.1 million) and another five million euros ($5.14 million) in possible bonuses.

Marmoush has been among the top scorers in European soccer this season, racking up 15 in 17 games in the Bundesliga, one less than top scorer Harry Kane, and 20 from 26 games across all competitions.

A move to City would continue a rapid rise to stardom for Marmoush, who signed for Frankfurt on a free transfer in 2023 from Wolfsburg, where he'd scored only five goals the season before. His contract with Frankfurt runs through 2027.

Man City on Friday handed its star striker Erling Haaland a contract through to 2034.

RELATED TOPICS

Omar Marmoush Manchester City Eintracht Frankfurt
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

As CBI court readies RG Kar verdict, a look back at the extraordinary five months of churn

A young woman, an on-duty doctor, was found brutalised and killed in the seminar room of a state-run medical college and hospital in Kolkata on August 9, 2024; what has followed since then is unprecedented in the city’s recent history
Saif Ali Khan, (inset) Dr. Nitin Dange
Quote left Quote right

Saif is fortunate to have escaped a serious spinal injury. He should thank his stars

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT