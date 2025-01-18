Omar Marmoush set to join Manchester City as Eintracht Frankfurt confirms transfer talks

Omar Marmoush seemed on the verge of joining Manchester City on Friday as his current club Eintracht Frankfurt confirmed it was in talks with City and said the Egyptian striker would probably leave.

Marmoush was not in the squad as Frankfurt beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the Bundesliga but joined his teammates on the field after the game for an apparent farewell as fans cheered.

“I've said often before that we're in discussions with a club. In the end, it's Manchester City and we've really been in close contact with them for one or two days now,” sporting director Markus Krösche told broadcaster DAZN ahead of the game. A move to City would be a “huge opportunity” for Marmoush, he added.

“We'll see how it develops in the coming hours and perhaps days, but there is now a very high probability that he will be leaving us.”

German broadcaster Sky reported on Friday that any deal for Marmoush could involve a fee of 75 million euros ($77.1 million) and another five million euros ($5.14 million) in possible bonuses.

Marmoush has been among the top scorers in European soccer this season, racking up 15 in 17 games in the Bundesliga, one less than top scorer Harry Kane, and 20 from 26 games across all competitions.

A move to City would continue a rapid rise to stardom for Marmoush, who signed for Frankfurt on a free transfer in 2023 from Wolfsburg, where he'd scored only five goals the season before. His contract with Frankfurt runs through 2027.

Man City on Friday handed its star striker Erling Haaland a contract through to 2034.