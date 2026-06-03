Bellingham the No. 10 in Tuchel's England, leaked numbers reveal selection clues

Jude Bellingham will be the England No. 10 at the 2026 World Cup.

The shirt numbers of the England players were leaked on social media hours before the official announcement.

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The England squad reac­hed Florida, their training base for the World Cup, on Monday.

The numbers assigned to the players could be considered a hint to coach Thomas Tuchel’s preferred starting XI.

With Real Madrid’s Bellingham bagging the coveted No. 10, many think it is an indication that he will be starting in the central attacking role ahead of Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers, who is No. 17.

Critics of Tuchel’s squad selection had questioned Bellingham’s place in the XI. The German manager omitted several big names from his Cup squad, including Phil Foden and Cole Palmer.

Skipper Harry Kane retains his No. 9.

While Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly has been given No. 3, indicating that he may be the first-choice left-back, Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa has been handed the No. 2 shirt, a number traditionally worn by right-backs. Konsa has mostly operated as a central defender for both club and country.

Chelsea’s Reece James has been handed No. 24. James is considered first-choice right-back by most.

Manchester City’s John Stones and Marc Guehi will be wearing No. 5 and No. 6 respectively and so their chances of being the first-choice ce­ntral-defensive pairing is bright. Brentford’s Jordan Henderson has been given No. 14, a number which he wore

during his successful spell at Liverpool.

Marcus Rashford will wear the No. 11 shirt, while Anthony Gordon has got No. 18. Rashford is ahead in the race to play on the left up front.