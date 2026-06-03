Deschamps ambitious yet cautious as France target another World Cup triumph

Didier Deschamps has had a long career — since 2012 — as the manager of the France football team. But while he has had many moments and experiences in his treasure

chest, the 57-year-old says “nothing beats being a world champion”.

The former midfielder has the distinction of winning the World Cup twice — first as a captain in 1998 and then as a coach in 2018. Only Deschamps, Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer have won the World Cup as both player and coach.

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Ahead of his fourth World Cup as the France head coach, Deschamps, speaking to fifa.com, said that he likes to stay focused on the immediate task.

“I only ever think about today and tomorrow; that’s just how I am,” Deschamps said. “Honestly, nothing else matters. I’m focused on what lies ahead.”

“What happened in 1998 and 2018 will always stay with me, but nothing can change the past. What matters now is what we do next. My role may have changed between 1998 and 2018, but I was there both times. Both experiences were truly magical.

“I’ve been lucky enough to win trophies at club level, the Champions League, etc, but nothing beats being a world champion. Your name stays the same, but two words are added forever — world champion.”

France, runners-up in 2022, enter this World Cup as one of the favourites to lift the trophy on July 19. Deschamps is aware of the expectations.

“We’ve built up expectations because of our results. We lifted the trophy in 2018 and reached the final in 2022, so our supporters are naturally expecting to see France by mid-July.

“We’re one of the 10 or 12 nations that can realistically set their sights on becoming world champions. But do you know how many there will be at the end? Just one! That means at least 11 disappointed nations,” said the former Juventus coach.

France are in Group I of the 2026 World Cup, along with Norway, Iraq and Senegal. They begin their campaign on June 17 against Senegal, a team that had famously shocked them with a 0-1 defeat in the 2002 World Cup.

“Back then, my players weren’t even born or old enough to understand,” said Deschamps, dismissing any role that the past could play.

“There’s no such thing in sport. It’s history now. This is a new chapter. Senegal is a top footballing nation in Africa.”

Deschamps’ squad this time is packed with attacking talent. While Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele have their spots sealed, the likes of Desire Doue, Rayan Cherki and Marcus Thuram will all be fighting for a place in the front line.

“They won’t all be able to play,” warned Deschamps. “There’s a lot of promise, but we need the right chemistry, without letting individual egos get in the way. We need balance, and above all, compatibility and partnerships.”