For England, Harry Kane remains the ultimate World Cup difference-maker

England's World Cup hopes revolve around striker Harry Kane, their captain, talisman and, more often than not, the difference maker in major tournaments.

Since emerging as England’s leading forward a decade ago, Kane has been a constant in a team burdened by the weight of expectation, with its hopes increasingly tied to his influence.

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Yet for all the talk of a more balanced squad, of dynamic wide players and midfield depth, the equation remains simple: if Kane fires, England flourish. If he falters — or is unavailable — the entire structure begins to creak.

His importance is both statistical and psychological. He is England's record scorer with 78 goals in 112 appearances, their penalty taker, focal point and increasingly chief creator, dropping deep to link play and release runners such as Bukayo Saka.

He arrives at the tournament in formidable form after another prolific campaign at Bayern Munich, finishing as Bundesliga top scorer for a third successive season with 36 goals.

On the World Cup stage, where fine margins usually decide knockout ties, having a forward capable not only of finishing chances but also creating them is invaluable and Kane ticks both boxes.

His tournament pedigree underlines that point: Golden Boot winner and semi-finalist at the 2018 World Cup and key contributions to England's run to the Euro 2024 final.

Even when England have struggled to click, Kane has retained the ability to produce decisive moments, masking shortcomings elsewhere.

But that reliance cuts both ways.

The 32-year-old missed England's March 31 friendly defeat by Japan due to injury, a reminder of how exposed the team can look without him.

Should that scenario play out at the World Cup, the options are limited. There is attacking depth in the squad, but no like-for-like replacement capable of replicating Kane's all-round game and composure under pressure.

His absence would also leave a sizeable leadership vacuum, with few teammates able to match his experience, authority and calming influence on the biggest stage. Without him, England would not just lose goals, they would lose their emotional anchor.

The challenge for manager Thomas Tuchel, whose first task will be to lead his team out of a tricky group with Croatia, Ghana and Panama, is to ensure reliance on Kane does not become over-dependence by encouraging tactical flexibility.

Without him, the margins narrow, the structure is less stable, and the pursuit of a first World Cup triumph since 1966 looks even more difficult.