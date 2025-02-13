Harry Kane sees himself in the NFL in 'future'. Brace yourselves, Mahomes and Brady.

After scoring another goal in the Champions League, England soccer captain Harry Kane reiterated his desire to one day take his kicking skills to the NFL.

Kane netted what proved to be the winning goal for Bayern Munich in a 2-1 victory over Celtic in the first leg of their Champions League playoff on Wednesday.

In an interview with CBS after the game, Kane was asked about his love for the NFL — he is a big fan of the New England Patriots — and said switching from soccer to American football “is something in the back of my mind.”

“I've been asked about it before and my focus is on here, the Champions League, Bayern Munich,” Kane said, "but it's something I'd like to explore in a future date.

“But I still feel like I've got many more years ahead of me (in soccer).”

The 31-year-old Kane now has 36 goals in the Champions League, more than any other English player.

His goal against Celtic also continued another bountiful personal run — scoring past Kasper Schmeichel.

Whether for former club Tottenham, England or now Bayern, Kane cannot stop netting against the Dane. His back-post volley when unmarked at a corner in the 49th was his 19th career goal past Schmeichel, more than any other goalkeeper he has faced.

“One of the world's best strikers shouldn't be left free in the box,” Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said.

For his part, Kane was as happy talking NFL as soccer after the game at Celtic Park.

He said he watched the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday and “honesty didn't care who won.”

However, deep down, he wasn't unhappy to see the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes come up short in their bid for a third straight Super Bowl title, given he is a big Tom Brady fan.

Kane has spoken previously about being inspired by the journey of Brady, who went from being a sixth-round pick in the NFL Draft to a seven-time Super Bowl champion.

“All credit to the Eagles, stopping the Chiefs doing the three-peat,” Kane said. “I'm backing my boy Brady, so it was nice to see it if I'm totally honest.”