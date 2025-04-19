MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH

Former Croatia international Nikola Pokrivac dies in car accident in Karlovac

Local media reported that the collision, which involved four vehicles, also killed one other person from a different car

Reuters Published 19.04.25, 05:55 PM
Nikola Pokrivac

Nikola Pokrivac Reuters

Former Croatia international Nikola Pokrivac died in a car accident in Karlovac in central Croatia on Friday, the Croatian Football Federation (HNS) said. He was 39.

Local media reported that the collision, which involved four vehicles, also killed one other person from a different car. Pokrivac was in a vehicle with three teammates from fourth-tier club NK Vojnic, who are injured, two of them critically.

Former Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Pokrivac played for Croatia from 2008 to 2010, earning 15 caps. He also played for Ligue 1 side AS Monaco and Austrian club RB Salzburg.

"It is impossible to find words of comfort in such a shocking and unimaginably sad moment when we have lost a young life," the HNS said in a statement.

"I can only express my deepest condolences to Nikola's family and loved ones for this irreparable loss, and the HNS and the Croatian football family will be with them in these most difficult moments," HNS President Marijan Kustic added.

