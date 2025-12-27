Transfer dispute continues to drag: AIFF panel scraps PSC interim rulings in Anwar Ali case

The appeals committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has overturned two interim orders passed by the federation’s players’ status committee (PSC) in the eligibility dispute of East Bengal defender Anwar Ali.

The appeals committee has remanded the matter for fresh adjudication.

In the final order, the appeals committee annulled the PSC’s interim decisions dated August 3, 2024, and August 10, 2024, which had a direct bearing on Anwar’s registration status amid competing claims involving Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal, I-League 2 club Delhi FC, and the player himself.

“A huge victory,” wrote Delhi FC top official Ranjit Bajaj on X.

The ruling directs the PSC to rehear the dispute in accordance with the law.

The AIFF appeals committee clarified that it was expressing no opinion on the merits of the claims or counterclaims between the parties. It also emphasised that all sides remain free to pursue their respective rights and remedies under law, including in parallel proceedings pending before the Delhi High Court.

The ruling, however, does not determine Anwar’s immediate playing status.

Anwar joined East Bengal from Bagan in the summer of 2024 after terminating his loan from Delhi FC.

Bagan contested the move, leading to an initial ban and fine against the defender, which was later nullified by the Delhi High Court, paving the way for his registration.