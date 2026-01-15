MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 15 January 2026

Fifa receives over 500 million ticket requests for 2026 World Cup

Soccer's organizing body said outside the host United States, Mexico and Canada, the most requests were made by fans residing in Germany, England, Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Argentina and Colombia

AP Published 15.01.26, 10:45 AM
The FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy after being unveiled during an event.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy after being unveiled during an event. PTI

FIFA said Wednesday it has received more than 500 million ticket requests for this year's World Cup.

Soccer's organizing body said outside the host United States, Mexico and Canada, the most requests were made by fans residing in Germany, England, Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Argentina and Colombia.

ADVERTISEMENT

FIFA is asking for up to $8,680 per ticket. After criticism, FIFA said last month it will offer $60 tickets for every game to the 48 national federations in the tournament, and the federations will decide how to distribute them to their fans who attended their previous games.

It said the most-requested match in the third sales phase, which ran from Dec. 11 through Tuesday, was Colombia vs. Portugal on June 27 at Miami Gardens, Florida; followed by Mexico vs. South Korea on June 18 at Guadalajara, Mexico; the final on July 19 at East Rutherford, New Jersey; the opener between Mexico and South Africa on June 11 at Mexico City; and a second-round match on July 2 at Toronto.

FIFA said it will notify people about their ticket applications no earlier than Feb. 5 and will allocate them randomly for matches in which demand exceeds availability.

RELATED TOPICS

FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Iran airspace closure disrupts Indian flights; Air India cancels some US routes

The sudden closure disrupted long-haul operations that rely on Iranian airspace, particularly US-bound services, as airlines scrambled to reroute aircraft amid growing airspace constraints
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh during announcement of the company's third quarter financial results, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

No Infosys employee apprehended by any US authority. We are continuing with our work in US

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT