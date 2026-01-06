FC Goa take Bengaluru route, suspend first-team operations amid ISL uncertainty

FC Goa have treaded the Bengaluru FC path and suspended their first-team operations from Monday.

FC Goa, who won the Super Cup for the second consecutive time in early December, were one of the leading clubs among the ISL teams engaged in a dialogue with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to find a way for the resumption of the ISL.

The decision came a day before the AIFF executive committee are set to meet virtually to discuss the proposals to be sent to the clubs and the federation’s commitment to bear part of the organisational cost to start the truncated 2025-26 season.

“More teams will take the Bengaluru FC, FC Goa route if the impasse does not end in the next few days,” a club official warned.

Bengaluru FC suspended their first-team operations on December 31.

EB's Ahadad leaves

East Bengal’s forward Hamid Ahadad has parted ways with the club. The Moroccan has joined several foreign recruits leaving their respective ISL sides in recent days in the wake of the delay to the start of the 2025-26 season.

The 31-year-old Ahadad, who has played 20 times for Morocco in the past, did not, however, cite the uncertainty regarding the ISL as the reason for leaving the club.

“East Bengal FC has mutually parted ways with Hamid Ahadad. The decision comes after Hamid expressed his desire to be with his family during this period,” East Bengal said on X.

“As a club that values the well-being of its players beyond the pitch, we have decided to honour his wishes. The club has already started working towards finding a suitable replacement.”

Mumbai City FC also announced the departure of their Spanish centre-back Tiri after three years with the side. The club confirmed the news on X.