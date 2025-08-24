Everton christen Hill Dickinson Stadium with 2-0 win as Ndiaye scores historic first goal

Everton kicked off the Hill Dickinson Stadium era with an emphatic 2-0 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday as Iliman Ndiaye netted the first goal at their new home.

James Garner also scored and Jack Grealish contributed two assists in his first start for Everton.

Fans were in buoyant mood at their new stadium on the River Mersey before Ndiaye, who also scored their last goal at Goodison Park, Everton's home for 133 years, sparked bedlam when he tapped in Grealish's cross in the 23rd minute.

"It was very special. We are coming here to try and get the victory. We didn't begin the Premier League well last weekend (a 1-0 loss to Leeds) but it felt good to come here and give the fans what they deserve," Ndiaye told Sky Sports.

Garner doubled Everton's lead in the 52nd minute when Grealish played a perfect ball for him to unleash a powerful strike from outside the penalty area that sailed over a diving Bart Verbruggen into the net.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saved a 77th-minute penalty from Danny Welbeck, awarded after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's handball, to complete a perfect afternoon for the hosts.

A smiling Grealish called it a "massive" victory.

"First game at the new stadium and we wanted to put on a show for the supporters. Very happy to get the win," he said.

It looked like a new lease on life for Grealish, who joined Everton on loan from Manchester City to revive his stalled international career. His two goal involvements were as many as he managed in his previous 49 league appearances for City.

The 29-year-old started only seven league games for City last season and was left out of their squad for the Club World Cup. He was also omitted from the England squad for last year's European Championship.

"I loved my time at Man City and I had a great four years there and won a lot of things," Grealish said. "(But) as soon as I spoke to David Moyes on FaceTime, I wanted to come here and today shows why."

Brighton had four shots on target to Everton's three, including a couple of gilt-edged chances in the first half that sent Fabian Hurzeler and his men into the break wondering how they had not scored.

Jan Paul van Hecke struck the post with a fierce strike and James Tarkowski sent an poor back pass to Pickford which Matt O'Riley latched on to before the keeper dived on the ball.