East Bengal close in on ISL 2026 glory as Mohun Bagan chase title hopes

East Bengal are on the threshold of ISL glory. They need a win against Inter Kashi at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Thursday and hope Mohun Bagan Super Giant do not beat Sporting Club Delhi by a margin of six goals or more to ensure the title is theirs.

It will be the men's team's first national-level league title after their National Football League triumph in 2004.

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Their fate still hangs in the balance, but for the first time in years, East Bengal find themselves in control of their own destiny.

Heading into the final round of ISL-12, Oscar Bruzon's men sit at the top of the table with 23 points from 12 matches, ahead of arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant on goal difference. East Bengal have a goal difference of 18 compared to Bagan’s 13.

With five teams — East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC, Punjab FC and Jamshedpur FC — still mathematically alive in the title race, every moment on Thursday night could alter the course of the championship.

A draw against Inter Kashi could still prove enough if Mohun Bagan fail to win and the Mumbai City FC versus Punjab FC fixture also ends level.

“Tomorrow (Thursday), there are still five teams that can become champions. It is going to be a very important day, but we have the advantage because we are only focused on our own performance,” coach Bruzon said at the pre-match news conference on Wednesday.

“Now it is one game for one title. If we want to take one game at a time, now is the moment to take one title at a time.”

There is a huge demand for tickets as East Bengal fans gear up for a celebratory night on Thursday. Unfortunately, not many fans will be able to be enjoy the stadium experience as Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Inter Kashi's home ground, official capacity is jusy 12,000.

Inter Kashi sources said they have released just 8000 tickets for the match.

Apuia ruled out

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will miss the services of Lalengmawia 'Apuia' Ralte for the match against Sporting Club Delhi at the Salt Lake Stadium . Striker Jason Cummings, however, was declared fit for the season-ending match.

Cummings had injured his ankle during last Sunday's derby clash against East Bengal.