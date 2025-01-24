English Premier League: Curtis Jones to miss Liverpool's league game against Ipswich

Liverpool will be without Curtis Jones when they host relegation-threatened Ipswich Town on Saturday, manager Arne Slot said, after the midfielder was substituted at halftime in their 2-1 Champions League victory over Lille on Tuesday.

"There was a moment in the game that he felt (something) and he said 'Let's play for five more minutes and then see how it is'," Slot said. "But he said he had to go out at halftime."

Slot suggested the injury was not serious, saying: "Let's see if he's ready for PSV (Eindhoven on Wednesday) or Bournemouth (on Feb. 1)."

Liverpool will look to extend their lead on Saturday atop the Premier League table, where they have a six-point advantage over second-placed Arsenal with a game in hand.

Slot said Ipswich had improved over the campaign despite sitting in 18th place.

"I think it's fair to say Ipswich have improved during the first half of the season. It's also a compliment to (Ipswich manager) Kieran McKenna," Slot said.

"They've become a good team who make it difficult, with the last game being an exception because maybe (Manchester) City are becoming City again," he added, of City's 6-0 thrashing of Ipswich on Sunday.

Liverpool maintained their 100% record in the Champions League with their win over Lille, and Slot said he expects a similar match on Saturday, with his side trying to break down a stubborn defence, adding that fans need to be patient.

"It's difficult for fans. My father is also a fan, he rings and says it wasn't as exciting against Lille. I had to say to him 'You can risk losing if you try to do too much, it's hard'," Slot said.

"I was happy with our performance against Lille, there was a moment I remember where we lost the ball on the counter-attack. That is the risk of what I call stupid balls. My father would love to see us do more of those.

"It's more difficult against a low block. It's a balance we have to find. Come to the stadium to see us winning and hopefully we can score a lot of goals. With a high press, hopefully we can win the ball all over the pitch."

Liverpool have already clinched their spot in the Champions League last-16 with one game, at PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday, remaining in the league phase.