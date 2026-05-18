Diamond Harbour FC clinch Indian Football League title and secure ISL promotion

Late drama unfolded in the closing moments as an injury-time goal from Hugo Díaz earned Diamond Harbour FC a 1-1 draw against Dempo SC at the PJN Stadium in Margao on Sunday. The point helped them clinch the Indian Football League title and gain promotion to the Indian Super League.

Needing only a point to wrap up the title, Diamond Harbour were trailing from the 50th minute after Marcus Joseph gave Dempo SC the lead. Díaz’s goal in the first minute of injury time ensured that they secured 29 points, winning their maiden IFL title, with a match to spare.

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The side from Bengal won their third promotion in as many seasons after winning the I-League 3 and I-League 2 in the previous campaigns.

Diamond Harbour showed signs of nervousness in the opening half hour, misplacing simple passes and lacking clarity in their attacking approach. The first chance of the game came for the home side from a misplaced pass by the Diamond Harbour defence, but Sebastián Gutiérrez saw his effort drift narrowly wide of the post.

Dempo, playing without any pressure looked more energetic but were not able to punish them by scoring. Diamond Harbour, who looked below their usual attacking standards, still managed to create good opportunities.