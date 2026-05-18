MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 18 May 2026

Diamond Harbour FC clinch Indian Football League title and secure ISL promotion

Hugo Díaz scores dramatic injury time equaliser against Dempo SC as the Bengal club seals a third straight promotion with a game left

Our Bureau Published 18.05.26, 05:37 AM
Representational picture

Representational picture

Late drama unfolded in the closing moments as an injury-time goal from Hugo Díaz earned Diamond Harbour FC a 1-1 draw against Dempo SC at the PJN Stadium in Margao on Sunday. The point helped them clinch the Indian Football League title and gain promotion to the Indian Super League.

Needing only a point to wrap up the title, Diamond Harbour were trailing from the 50th minute after Marcus Joseph gave Dempo SC the lead. Díaz’s goal in the first minute of injury time ensured that they secured 29 points, winning their maiden IFL title, with a match to spare.

ADVERTISEMENT

The side from Bengal won their third promotion in as many seasons after winning the I-League 3 and I-League 2 in the previous campaigns.

Diamond Harbour showed signs of nervousness in the opening half hour, misplacing simple passes and lacking clarity in their attacking approach. The first chance of the game came for the home side from a misplaced pass by the Diamond Harbour defence, but Sebastián Gutiérrez saw his effort drift narrowly wide of the post.

Dempo, playing without any pressure looked more energetic but were not able to punish them by scoring. Diamond Harbour, who looked below their usual attacking standards, still managed to create good opportunities.

RELATED TOPICS

Diamond Harbour FC Indian Super League (ISL)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US nuclear industry delegation set to visit India for civil nuclear opportunities

The 20-member US Executive Nuclear Industry Delegation will be visiting New Delhi and Mumbai from May 18-21
trump
Quote left Quote right

For Iran, the clock is ticking, and they better get moving, FAST

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT