AIFF in turmoil as female executive committee member accuses brass of harassment

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) once again courted controversy when one of its executive committee members accused the brass of harassing her during a meeting on Sunday.

This comes at a time when Genius Sports could invest more than ₹2000 crore over

the next 20 years if it becomes the commercial partner for the ISL and the Federation Cup.

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Valanka Alemao, who is also the head of AIFF women’s football committee and member of Fifa women’s football committee, alleged that she was “heckled and harassed” during the national federation’s executive committee meeting in New Delhi.

In a letter addressed to the committee members, she accused Chaubey, vice-president NA Haris, and deputy secretary general Muthyalu Satyanarayan of using an intimidating tone and making disrespectful remarks to “suppress her voice”.

“I wish to place on record the entirely disgusting behaviour of the AIFF President Mr Kalyan Chaubey, Vice President Mr NA Haris and Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan. ...

“I found that several attempts were made by the President to suppress my voice,” Valanka, who is also the CEO of Churchill Brothers, wrote in the letter on Monday.

The AIFF, in a media statement, rejected Valanka’s claims.

“Between January 8, 2026, and February 15, 2026, Ms Alemao and members of her family exerted sustained pressure on the AIFF to facilitate the inclusion of Churchill Brothers FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) through exceptional means.

“However, the federation was unable to accommodate this request...” it said.

“... Subsequently, legal petitions were filed before the Hon’ble Delhi High Court.

“The AIFF reiterates that all meetings and decisions of the federation are conducted strictly in accordance with its Articles of Association and established procedures,” the statement added.