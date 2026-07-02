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regular-article-logo Thursday, 02 July 2026

Shah Rukh Khan calls Knight Riders Cricket Ground opening a 'dream' as venue makes historic debut

The newly-built venue, developed by the Knight Riders Group, is the first dedicated home ground for the Los Angeles Knight Riders franchise and one of the few purpose-built cricket stadiums in the United States

PTI Published 02.07.26, 12:07 PM
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan File picture

The Knight Riders Cricket Ground, the venue earmarked to stage cricket competitions at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, hosted its first-ever competitive match on Wednesday as the Los Angeles Knight Riders faced Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket (MLC).

Washington Freedom spoiled the home side's inaugural outing at the newly-built venue, registering a six-wicket victory in the 16th match of the tournament.

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Developed by the Knight Riders Group, the stadium is the first dedicated home ground for the Los Angeles Knight Riders franchise and among the few purpose-built cricket venues in the United States.

The International Cricket Council celebrated the milestone on X, posting: "The Knight Riders Cricket Ground hosts the first home game of the Los Angeles Knight Riders in the Major League Cricket. All the best to both teams and watch out for the scenic backdrop. Isn't she a beauty?"

Built to international standards, the ground features eight wickets on the main square, ICC-standard playing dimensions and six floodlight towers standing 120 feet tall.

Knight Riders Group co-owner Shah Rukh Khan described the opening of the venue as a significant milestone for cricket in the United States.

"What started as a dream has become a reality today. Bringing cricket, the second most-watched sport in the world, to Los Angeles is a landmark moment for all of us," he stated in a release.

"Through this long-term partnership between Fairplex and Knight Riders, we are creating much more than a cricket venue. We are building a space that celebrates community, togetherness, energy and entertainment.

"It is a place built not just for sport, but also for entertainment, for families, and for memories that will last forever," he added.

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