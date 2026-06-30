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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 30 June 2026

Unrest breaks out in The Hague after Morocco knocks out Netherlands in World Cup penalties

Riot squads charged the crowd and used a water cannon to break up the gathering

AP Published 30.06.26, 02:10 PM
Morocco's Ismael Saibari (11) scores against Netherlands goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen (1) in a penalty shootout at the end of the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the Netherlands and Morocco in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, June 29, 2026.

Morocco's Ismael Saibari (11) scores against Netherlands goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen (1) in a penalty shootout at the end of the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the Netherlands and Morocco in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, June 29, 2026. AP/PTI

Football fans clashed with police in The Hague and celebrated in Casablanca after Morocco sent the Netherlands to its earliest World Cup exit, eliminating the Dutch on penalties on Monday night.

The Netherlands has a sizable Moroccan community and fans of the Morocco football team were in a festive mood after the win, though sporadic clashes also erupted.

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Police in The Hague said "heavy fireworks were set off" in the Schilderswijk district, and that police officers were pelted with fireworks and stones. Riot squads charged the crowd and used a water cannon to break up the gathering.

"A few individuals have been arrested for committing open violence," police said.

As the penalty shootout reached its climax, the tense silence inside a coffee shop popular with fans in Casablanca, Morocco's largest city, gave way to a deafening roar when Ismael Saibari buried the decisive spot kick, sending his team into the Round of 16.

The celebrations soon poured into the streets, with flares and fireworks cracking overhead, horns blaring and engines revving as fans celebrated deep into the night.

Despite the late kickoff and the workday ahead, dozens of jubilant fans gathered on a main boulevard in Casablanca around 5 a.m. local time, dancing in the streets, waving Moroccan flags and chanting, "Canada, we're coming for you."

Morocco moved on to face co-host Canada in the next round on Saturday. The Atlas Lions previously beat Canada 2-1 in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup.

Expectations are soaring in Morocco as supporters dream of another historic run like four years ago, when the country became the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals.

RELATED TOPICS

Fifa World Cup 2026 Morocco The Netherlands
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