Raducanu basks in sun, Alcaraz stays busy: ‘Alcaranu’ keep fans buzzing in build-up to US Open 

Social media has been buzzing about Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz’s chemistry for weeks now. Especially, since the young pair were confirmed for the US Open mixed doubles later this month.

But where are the two at the moment?

World no. 2 Alcaraz has arrived in Cincinnati, where he is practising for the Cincinnati Open starting later this week. His soon-to-be- “boss”, Raducanu, on the other hand, took off for some much-needed break before she returns to the courts in Ohio for the warm-up event ahead of the US Open.

The British world no. 1 went off to Martha’s Vineyard, the popular tourist island in Massachusetts on the East Coast, with friends.

“Ted’s on the vineyard — heard it here first. Spontaneous 36h New England summer fun time w friends in MA,” she captioned a set of pictures posted on Instagram recently.

She would have had left soon after her third-round loss to Wimbledon runner-up Amanda Anisimova in Montreal. While fans will see her play in Cincinnati, what

most will look forward to is the grand slam in New York. Specifically, her doubles partnership with Alcaraz during “Fan Week” on August 19 and 20.

The Spaniard had earlier revealed he had approached Raducanu about teaming up. The Briton said yes after taking “time to think a little bit”. Once sealed, both players have been gunning for success, on court.

“I’m super excited about it. I think it’s going to be great. It was an amazing idea for the tournament,” Alcaraz said during the Queen’s Club Championships, the tournament that set off the romance rumour mills buzzing even more.

Raducanu was spotted watching Alcaraz beat Roberto Bautista Agut in the semi-final, and that was enough. Fans dubbed the duo ‘Alcaranu’, critics slammed the US Open organisers for turning the mixed doubles event into some sort of exhibition.

The players themselves have only spoken about how they are good friends. As for the pairing, “she’s going to be the boss”. That’s what Alcaraz said.

“I know Emma since a really long time ago,” the Spaniard said in June. “I have a really good relationship with her. We are both going to enjoy, for sure. I will try to put my doubles skill on it.

“We will try to win. But obviously it’s going to be really, really fun.”

The fans will be looking forward to a lot of fun.