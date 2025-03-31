'You have to start from...': What spin king Varun Chakravarthy learnt from KKR's IPL 2024 triumph

Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) star spinner Varun Chakravarthy has revealed his ambitious wishlist for wickets in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Ahead of a crucial encounter against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, Chakravarthy spoke about his targets and the lessons learned from KKR’s victorious TATA IPL 2024 campaign.

Learning from KKR’s title-winning season

In an exclusive conversation on JioHotstar’s special show ‘Gen Bold,’ Chakravarthy reflected on the key takeaways from KKR’s triumphant season last year.

“The lesson is that you can have a great previous tournament, but again you have to start from scratch. That's what cricket teaches you. You can have fantastic two or three tournaments, but in the next one, you have to start from zero. So, that's what I'm preparing for—starting from scratch.”

Keeping it simple in high-pressure moments

Discussing his approach to handling critical situations during matches, the 29-year-old spinner emphasized the importance of simplicity and execution.

“What I have learned till now is to just keep things very simple—don’t try to do something very different, don’t try to bowl a magic ball or create a magic moment. The most impactful thing you can do is stick to your basics, do them well, and execute them properly.”

Managing expectations in the IPL

As one of KKR’s premier bowlers, Chakravarthy acknowledged the weight of expectations that come with playing in the IPL but stressed the need to stay focused.

“Expectations have always been there from the first game I played, and it's not just for me—it’s for every cricketer in the TATA IPL. That’s how it is; it’s part and parcel of playing competitive cricket. So, you just need to focus on your process and not think too far ahead.”

A strong bond with Sunil Narine

One of KKR’s most formidable bowling duos, Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, have built a strong partnership over the years. Chakravarthy credited Narine for playing a crucial role in his development.

“Now that I've played five years alongside him—this is my sixth year with him—we don’t need to communicate as much anymore. He doesn’t have to spoon-feed me. Whatever I can learn, I can just observe what he is doing. Of course, if I have doubts, I always go up to him and talk to him. We have always bowled well in tandem, and he has been the most valuable player in T20 cricket from the very beginning. Even this year, he will be the MVP.”

Targeting the best in IPL

When asked about the batters he would most like to dismiss this season, Chakravarthy named some of the biggest T20 stars in the game.

“Definitely any batsman who is in great form. Players like Heinrich Klaasen, Nicholas Pooran, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav—these guys are all the star players. I would be very happy if I could pick their wickets.”