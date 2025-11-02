Washington Sundar shines as India chase down 187 to level T20 series against Australia

Washington Sundar enhanced his reputation as a T20 hitter with India batting in top gear through the innings to comfortably chase down a target of 187 for a series levelling five-wicket win over Australia here on Sunday.

This is the first time that Australia have lost a T20 International at the Ninja Oval, earlier known as Bellerive Oval.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tim David (74 off 38) bludgeoned the Indian bowling attack to take Australia to 186 for six after the visitors opted to bat.

Also Read India’s early momentum fades as Tim David hammers 74 to lift Australia to 186 in third T20I

With the firepower India possess, they were expected to overhaul the target but Nathan Ellis (3/36) made their job tougher with his sharp and testing spells. India eventually got home in 18.3 overs.

Abhishek Sharma (25 off 16) once again produced a flurry of boundaries in the powerplay before skipper Suryakumar Yadav (24 off 11), Tilak Varma (29 off 26), Axar Patel (17 off 12) and Washington (49 not out off 23) did their bit.

Jitesh Sharma (22 not out off 12), playing his first game of the series, got valuable time in the middle and got the job done alongside Sundar.

Washington, who is rather underrated as a power-hitter, showed he can use the long handle effectively with majority of his sixes coming in the cow corner region.

The absence of Josh Hazlewood in the opposition camp -- the pacer's focus now shifts to the Ashes, also made India's task a lot easier.

Barring Ellis, who troubled the Indian batters with short balls at express pace, Australian bowlers were not able to test the Indians enough.

The fourth T20 of the five match series will be played in Gold Coast on November 6..

Opting to bowl in nippy conditions, India started well courtesy Arshdeep Singh who struck twice in a two-over spell on his return to the side. His performance earned him the Player of The Match award.

Playing his first game of the series, India's leading wicket taker in the format removed the dangerous Travis Head and Josh Inglis to leave Australia at 14 for two.

However, India's early advantage was negated by David (74 off 38) who targeted every Indian bowler in an exemplary show of power-hitting. Four of his five sixes came down the ground while one was a was slap over cover off Axar Patel.

Following his dismissal, the seasoned Marcus Stoinis (64 off 39) stepped up on the offensive to take Australia to a competitive total.

Whether it was the peerless Jasprit Bumrah or mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, David just looked to dominate.

David got a reprieve batting on 20 when Washington Sundar dropped him at point off Bumrah. It was a regulation catch though the ball literally flew towards him.

India missed the services of injured all-rounder Hardik Pandya with Shivam Dube being taken to the cleaners by both David and Stoinis.

The sixth bowling option was Washington but the team opted for left-arm spin of Abhishek Sharma who leaked 13 runs in his only over. It was more to do with no left-handers at the crease during that specific time.

After Arshdeep's twin strike in the powerplay, it was Chakravarthy who put brakes on the scoring rate by dismissing Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Owen in successive balls. The incoming delivery to Owen, flicked through the fingers, was a peach.

Arshdeep and Bumrah closed the innings well for the visitors.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.