Virat Kohli’s record 54th ODI hundred goes in vain, New Zealand clinch 2-1 series win over India

Virat Kohli’s 108-ball 124 was a reminder of his hold over the ODI format, but it was not enough to prevent India from slipping to a 41-run defeat against New Zealand in the third and final match, handing the visitors a 2-1 series win on Sunday.

Chasing 338, India’s reply never settled. Early wickets left them reeling at 71 for four, forcing a recovery that always felt uphill.

Kohli held one end together, bringing up his record-extending 54th ODI hundred, while Nitish Kumar Reddy (53) and Harshit Rana (52) added substance to the middle and lower order.

The resistance, however, came too late, with India bowled out for 296 in 46 overs. New Zealand’s bowlers kept chipping away even as partnerships developed.

Zak Foulkes (3/77) and Kristian Clarke (3/54) shared six wickets, applying pressure through the middle overs. Rookie spinner Jayden Lennox played his part as well, returning figures of 2/42 from his 10 overs and breaking stands at key moments.

Earlier, New Zealand laid the foundation for the win through a commanding batting display. Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips both reached three figures, steering the side to 337 for eight in 50 overs.

Mitchell’s 137 anchored the innings, while Phillips’ 106 provided momentum, particularly in the latter stages. For India, Arshdeep Singh (3/63) and Harshit Rana (3/84) were the main wicket-takers but could not prevent the total from swelling.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 337 for 8 in 50 overs (Daryl Mitchell 137, Glenn Phillips 106; Arshdeep Singh 3/63, Harshit Rana 3/84).

India: 296 all out in 46 overs (Virat Kohli 124, Nitish Kumar Reddy 53, Harshit Rana 52; Zak Foulkes 3/77, Kristian Clarke 3/54, Jayden Lennox 2/42).