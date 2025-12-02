Virat Kohli’s Ranchi century sparks hopes of a Test cricket comeback

Virat Kohli’s masterly century at Ranchi in Sunday’s ODI against South Africa has prompted cricket romantics to pose a wishful question: If the master were to dedicate himself to a single format in the twilight of his career, why shouldn’t it be Test cricket?

The Indian Test squad finds itself at a crossroads, desperately needing a figure whose passion for the longest format matches their technical prowess. Kohli’s aggressive captaincy and his unwavering belief in Test cricket’s supremacy made him a torchbearer for the format during an era when T20 leagues threatened to overshadow traditional cricket. His return wouldn’t just fill a batting position; it would restore an ideology that Test cricket remains the ultimate examination of a cricketer’s skill and character.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his own words, Kohli has never been a “big believer in a lot of preparation”. For him, “cricket has been mental”.

The belief to flourish, the belief to strive for excellence, and the belief to be intense and sharp on the field. He can visualise where the bowlers will target him, how the pitch will behave and if he can hit through the line.

Even in the twilight of his career, he still remains ahead of those who are regulars in every format of the game.

The pitch in Ranchi was tailor-made for strokeplay, and Kohli took to it like a duck to water from the moment he arrived at the crease. He showed the reflexes of a young man with no signs that he had lost his mojo at 37.

Minutes after his century earned India a close victory in the opening ODI of the series against South Africa, India’s most successful Test captain was quick to dispel all social media chatter about his return to the longest format.

“Yes, that’s how it’s always going to be. I’m just playing one form of the game,” Kohli said after receiving the Man of the Match award for his majestic 135.

He didn’t specify which format, but since he is playing only one, with his eyes firmly fixed on the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, it has been safely assumed that he was referring to the 50-over game.

No more an all-format player in India colours, his every innings is scrutinised more than ever. Any success or slip-up is judged in the context of his ability to survive at the highest level or reinvent his work of art to enable him to roll back the years.

Kohli’s clarification, though, hasn’t put a stop to the what-ifs in India’s cricket circles. What if Kohli makes a comeback to the red-ball game? Will the BCCI decide to put in a request at a time when the team is going through

a crisis?

The common refrain has been that such a quick-fix move could put an end to India’s woes.

Sometimes a break works wonders for players like Kohli. It refreshes his mind, gives the opportunity to work on his fitness and technical shortcomings, besides reviving the magical touch and flair which put him on a high pedestal in the echelons of cricket.

Ranchi had witnessed all of Kohli’s classics — the breathtaking cover drive, the stunning swat-flick or the sublime inside-out shot.

India play their next Test series in June at home against Afghanistan before touring Sri Lanka in August. Seven months is a long time in

cricket. The BCCI is expected to hold a review meeting

at the end of the T20 World Cup to assess India’s performance. With their qualification for the World Test

Championship final on the line, a fervent request to

Kohli to reconsider his Test retirement could dramatically change fortunes.

India will play five Test matches at home against Australia in the current WTC cycle in January 2027 and Kohli’s presence could work in their favour. Over the years, he has been the Aussies’ nemesis and the mere sight of him at the crease could spell doom for Pat Cummins’s men.

The current Indian team managed to reach 200 only once in four innings against South Africa in the just-concluded two-match Test series. Such meagre totals would not help their cause in high-profile contests, where it will be more of a mental warfare and a test of temperament.

It’s not just about his batting. Kohli’s electrifying presence and the raw, aggressive, and highly emotional approach often inspire his teammates, something which has been missing since his retirement. This attitude was considered a key factor in transforming the team into a highly competitive and formidable side, especially in Test cricket.

The current Indian Test line-up, while talented, lacks the infectious enthusiasm that Kohli brought to the five-day game. His celebrations, his intensity on the field, and his willingness to grind through difficult sessions inspired an entire generation to view Test cricket not as a burden but as a privilege.

Youngsters in the squad need a veteran who doesn’t merely tolerate Test cricket but reveres it, someone who can demonstrate through actions rather than words why playing in whites represents the pinnacle of the sport. Kohli’s presence would provide that cultural continuity at a time when the format needs its champions more than ever before.

“I don’t think ever in Indian cricket something like this has happened where the transition is happening in the spin-bowling department and in the batting department as well,” head coach Gautam Gambhir had lamented in Guwahati after another series whitewash.

“Test cricket is never easy when you’re playing against a top-quality side. So you’ve got to give them (youngsters) time as well... This is exactly what transition is.”

Will the head coach again risk hiding behind the veil of a similar excuse if India lose another home series?

There are no guarantees in cricket. Kohli certainly doesn’t possess a magic wand, but he can bring in his inimitable, explosive and intense nature which could fire up his teammates and spell success.

There can be no questions about his fitness since it’s a “way of his life”. Red-ball cricket can be different but Kohli has the experience and the willpower to make that slight adjustment in his most favourite format.

“I understand if there’s a dip in form, you look for games and you try to get that form back... I think at this stage with the experience that I have, for me it’s about being physically fit, mentally ready and excited to play the games that I’m playing,” Kohli said on Sunday.

Perhaps a fervent plea for the sake of national pride could motivate him to have a change of mind. It’s not that he had willingly decided to give up Test cricket in May. It was more because of the circumstances that he decided to move on and focus on just one format.

And why just Kohli? Rohit Sharma too could provide leadership acumen, while Ravichandran Ashwin could turn the tide on spinning wickets at home. Remember, 383 of his 537 wickets had come at home.

But the request has to come from the BCCI or someone influential in the corridors of power. It will have to be weighed in the current context and the cricketers are sure to put forth some conditions. But all of it will be for the benefit of Indian cricket.

It’s not always about performance and results when the legends rub shoulders with the promising and the talented. It is the impact they create on their minds which could sow long-term results.

The romantic in every cricket fan wants to see Kohli walking out at Lord’s, Eden Gardens, the MCG, or the Wanderers one more time, with the sole purpose of

conquering the most challenging conditions Test cricket offers. If he must choose

one format, let it be the one where his passion could reignite a nation’s love affair with cricket’s most demanding examination, where every run is earned through patience and every victory tells a story that lasts beyond the highlight reels.

Maybe, it’s just wishful thinking, but what if it were to happen...