MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 11 January 2026

Virat Kohli becomes fastest to 28,000 international runs, second only to Sachin Tendulkar

India great achieves feat in 624 innings, 20 quicker than Tendulkar and well ahead of Sangakkara

PTI Published 11.01.26, 08:08 PM
Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and New Zealand, at Kotambi Stadium, in Vadodara

Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and New Zealand, at Kotambi Stadium, in Vadodara PTI

India batting stalwart Virat Kohli on Sunday became the fastest player to reach 28,000 runs across formats in international cricket and the second most prolific scorer behind Sachin Tendulkar during the first ODI against New Zealand here.

Playing in his 624th innings, Kohli got to the milestone by hitting a four off New Zealand leg-spinner Adithya Ashok. Tendulkar had reached the landmark during his 644th innings, while Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara, only the third player in the 28000-run club, crossed the feat in his 666th innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 37-year-old Kohli had come into the match with 27975 runs across formats in international cricket. Tendulkar scored 34357 runs from 782 innings, while Sangakkara made 28016 runs from 666 innings.

In February 2023, Kohli had become the fastest batter to reach 25,000 runs, achieving the mark in 549 innings, 28 innings quicker than Tendulkar.

In October 2023, Kohli went past 26,000 runs as the quickest to the landmark. A year later, in September 2024, he reached 27,000 runs in his 594th innings.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Maduro's capture was a message to China as US moves to push Beijing out of Americas: Report

Donald Trump officials say operation sought to end Beijing’s leverage over Venezuela’s oil
Suvendu Adhikari
Quote left Quote right

We want to see Mamata, Rajeev Kumar and Manoj Verma in jail for obstructing ED raid

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT