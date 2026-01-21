'Trust game' is Surya's mantra in crisis as he eyes 100th T20I against New Zealand

Suryakumar Yadav and quite a few of his teammates selected for the T20 World Cup had already been honing their skills in Nagpur even when India’s ODIs against New Zealand were on. The T20I captain’s form remains a concern as he couldn’t score a fifty even once in 2025.

In Nagpur on Wednesday against the New Zealanders, Surya will certainly be having an opportunity to end his lean patch and make it a memorable 100th T20I appearance. He remains calm and isn’t losing sleep over his current form.

“I’ve been out of runs, but I can’t change my identity. I have decided to keep doing what I have been doing in the last three or four years, as that has given me a lot of success.

“If the performance comes, I’ll take it. If it doesn’t, it’s back to the drawing board. I’m still batting at the nets the way I always have,” Surya said on Tuesday.

For Surya, individual form doesn’t matter much in a team sport like cricket.

“Had I been playing an individual sport like TT (table tennis) or tennis, I would

have been worried about my form. But this is a team sport and my first responsibility

is to ensure that my team does well.

“If the team wins, I am happy and if I can contribute to the team’s success, then fine. And if not, it doesn’t matter as these things can happen. I have to look at 14 other players also, and there is no place for looking at personal milestones,” Surya explained.