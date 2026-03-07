No concerns over Varun Chakravarthy’s form ahead of T20 World Cup final: Suryakumar Yadav

On the eve of the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand national cricket team, questions remain over whether Varun Chakravarthy will keep his place in India’s playing XI.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav dismissed concerns about the spinner’s form, even as discussions around team combination continue. With Kuldeep Yadav also in the squad, the final call on the spin attack is still unclear.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are no concerns regarding Varun's form. We have won the match due to collective effort and once you have won a match, you shouldn't over-think," Suryakumar replied to a query if there is a worry about the spinner going for plenty in recent games.

Also Read Varun Chakravarthy eyes turnaround in crucial T20 World Cup Eden clash

"If you have 11 players, not everyone will perform on each day. There will be ups and downs and there are others to cover for that person. I have no worries about Varun as he is a World No. 1 bowler, he knows how to raise his game on big occasions and win it for his team, and I am sure he will definitely win the final for us,” Suryakumar said.

At the training session, there was no clear indication about the team management’s plans. Chakravarthy bowled for a while in the nets with bowling coach Morne Morkel watching closely.

Nearby, Suryakumar, head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar were seen in discussion on the pitch.

After finishing his spell, Chakravarthy sat on a blue ice box and watched as Kuldeep Yadav and Tilak Varma bowled in the adjacent net.

Chakravarthy has conceded runs at 8.85 per over in the tournament, including 64 against England national cricket team in one of the matches. That has kept the debate around his place alive. However, bringing in Kuldeep is also a tricky decision.

The left-arm wrist spinner has played only one match in the tournament. In the past, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips have had success against him, particularly in ODIs. Asked if India could make changes for the final, Suryakumar did not reveal much.

“See that for yourself tomorrow. It seems you want to know everything today,” he said with a smile.