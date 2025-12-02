Troll-target Harshit sticks to the job: Young pacer shines with Game-changing spells

Criticism and trolls have been somewhat of a regular feature in Harshit Rana’s life lately.

A few experts and social media handles have been relentless in launching a tirade against Harshit, who appears to be head coach Gautam Gambhir’s blue-eyed boy. While that might have had played a role in fast-tracking his India debut, it’s only fair to credit Harshit for his performance so far in ODI cricket.

The numbers aren’t certainly bad for the 23-year-old quick — 19 wickets from nine ODI appearances so far, which have been key to India’s victories in the 50-over format this year.

Harshit’s economy rate of 5.92 in ODI cricket may not be ideal, but barring the Perth game against Australia last month, he has been among wickets in all of his other eight appearances. Strikingly, he has seven scalps from his last two matches, taking 4/39 versus Australia in Sydney in late October and 3/65 against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday. Both these performances have been game-changing.

At the SCG, Australia were going well at 183/3 in the 34th over, till Harshit struck to trigger a middle-order collapse, which saw them finish at a modest total of 236. On Sunday at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, Harshit’s extracting subtle inward and outward movement to get rid of opener Ryan Rickelton and No.3 batter Quinton de Kock, respectively, in three balls proved

to be decisive in India’s narrow 17-run win.

Besides, in his next spell, he managed to have an already teed-off and dangerous-looking Dewald Brevis perish at the deep, which too turned out to be vital for India.

Precisely, Harshit has this ability to strike in crucial periods, something that matters the most for his team. And it’s also something even his steadfast critics will have to acknowledge.

“What some experts say about Harshit makes no difference to him. All he is focused on is his job, which is to take wickets and also contribute with the bat when the team requires him to,” senior Delhi men’s team coach and former national selector Sarandeep Singh told The Telegraph on Monday.

An unbeaten 24 in the Adelaide ODI followed by a 35 in a T20I in Melbourne on the Australia tour — both during difficult times — did showcase his ability with the bat. It certainly bodes well for India if they have someone, who’s predominantly a bowler, with the ability to score a 20-odd in the lower order.

“Being one of India’s consistent wicket-takers at present in white-ball cricket after Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit has tried his best to contribute as an all-rounder. Getting back to his bowling, alongside his ability to cross the 140kmph mark, he has also worked on the slower delivery. So, the more he plays, the better and sharper he will become,” Sarandeep emphasised.

Former Delhi pacer Amit Bhandari, who has coached Harshit in recent times, also highlighted how the youngster is trying to use his experience since his international debut in the Perth Test last year.

“It’s not that there has been many changes in his bowling. Harshit is growing in experience and trying to make use of it. And yes, he’s mentally quite tough, and that’s one of his strengths,” Bhandari, who also played two ODIs, said.